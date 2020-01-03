UPDATE: Elderly man injured by lorry in Abbeyleix accident
The army helicopter in Abbeyleix today awaiting to airlift a man injured in a traffic accident. Photo: Abbeyleix Facebook page
Portlaoise Gardai have confirmed to the Leinster Express that the man injured by a lorry in Abbeyleix is from the town.
The man is aged 77 and has sustained serious leg injuries.
A pedestrian, he was hit by a lorry on the Main Street near the old Post Office at about 2.15pm today Friday January 3.
He has now been removed to hospital in Dublin by helicopter.
The road through the town remains closed with diversions in place.
A Garda investigation is underway.
