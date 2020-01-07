RIC event a 'disgrace' - Laois Sinn Féin TD attacks Minister Flanagan

A stinging attack has been launched on the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan by his Laois constituency colleague and Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley over the event to remember the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police.

The Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley dismissed the event planned for Dublin Castle in January as a "step backwards and a disgrace.” He also was particularly critical of the Fine Gael Minister's defence of the event.

“This Commemoration to be hosted by the Minister for Justice is no less than an insult to the Irish nation and a clear political attempt to rewrite Irish history. The fact that it is being held in Dublin Castle, the former headquarters and nerve centre of the British military / police, adds to the insult. It was from this building that all plans to suppress any attempt at gaining Irish Freedom was planned and directed over a period of two centuries.

"Minister Flanagan tries in some way to sanitise this event and fails miserably to do so. The reality is that from its founding in 1836 the RIC were central to suppressing peaceful political movements and armed rebellions in Ireland. They also enforced the social injustice that was heaped on the Irish peasantry in the form of evictions etc.

"He also tries to distance the event from the Black and Tans and this, of course, is ludicrous. The Black and Tans and Auxiliaries were recruited by the British as “Policemen” into the Police force in Ireland which was the RIC. They carried out a campaign of terror in 1920 and 1921 not seen in Ireland since the suppression of the 1798 Rebellion. The DMP also comprised of the dreaded 'G men'. These were the political detectives whose sole job was to gather intelligence and stamp out any attempt at challenging British rule.

"What Minister Flanagan and the Government are trying to do here is rewrite Irish History. They have politicised this event by using the resources of the State to organise it and taxpayers money is being used to fund it. It clearly doesn’t have the backing of the Dáil and should now be cancelled,” concluded the statement.

The two men previously clashed on historical matters. In 2013, the Minister criticised Deputy Stanley for wearing the Easter Lily in the Dáil. Sinn Féin TDs wear the badge to commemorate the Easter Rising.