Laois mother gifts massive Lotto win back to her daughter

An incredible mum from Laois has given her daughter the winning Lotto ticket that her daughter had bought her as a gift.

The winning ticket worth worth €312,042 matched five numbers and the bonus ball on the Lotto draw on Wednesday January 1, one number short of scooping the €4.3 million Lotto jackpot on the night.

The two were in the National Lottery Winner’s Room together and the winner who bought her ticket in Portlaoise explained.

“On New Year’s Eve I was on my way home and I swung by Tesco to get a few things and I bought two Lotto tickets, one for me and one for my mum. When I got home, I asked her to choose her one. With all the New Year’s happenings we had completely forgotten about the Lotto tickets and it was Friday night when I thought to check them. I scanned mine on the National Lottery app and it wasn’t a winner and then scanned mums and the message popped up asking me to get in contact with the Lottery. I went online straight away to check the numbers and sure enough she had all bar one number and the bonus number. For a split second I thought she was after winning the Lotto!”

Upon hearing she had won this substantial prize, in a heart-warming act of kindness, the winner’s mother handed her daughter back the winning ticket to keep.

“I was delighted for mum, but she handed me the winning ticket and said that this is for my future. I still can’t believe it and I will use this windfall to look after her and then I’m going to put the rest towards getting my own home in the future. I’ll be eternally grateful to her," the lucky daughter said.

This winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Tesco Extra on James Fintan Lawlor Avenue, Portlaoise, Co Laois.