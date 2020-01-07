Horrendous speed en route to Ballyfin House Hotel

Councillors have called for safety measures on a road which serves the five star Ballyfin House hotel due to what was referred to as the “horrendous” speed of traffic on the road.

Cllr Willie Aird led the call for action when he raised the issue at the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting.

In a motion he called for a continued white line which is needed on the first cross roads in Pallas on the Ballyfin Road for the safety of residents.

Cllr Aird, who said he had raised the issue previously, said the road is completely straight where the crossroads are, meaning that traffic is travelling at speed causing safety issues.

“They are lifting it out of it coming in that road,” he said.

Cllr Aird added that a lot of visitors are staying in Ballyfin House.

“For their safety and everybody’s safety can we put a continuous white line in there,” he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley backed Cllr Aird.

“The speed on that road is horrendous.

“I welcome any improvements,” she said at the December meeting.

Wes Wilkinson, senior executive engineer, said he would meet Cllr Aird on site to examine the issues at this location and make arrangements to carry out the required works.