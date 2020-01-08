Lives at risk over ambulance service delays claims Laois TD

Laois patients waiting hours for ambulances some of which are stuck in queues at hospitals while others are travelling long distances to cover emergencies is unacceptable and is putting lives at risk, according to Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

The TD has highlighted a number of cases where people are waiting for hours to get from their homes to hospital by ambulance over Christmas and New Year period.

Dep Stanley claims that the elderly Clonaslee person had to wait for two hours for the ambulance to arrive after they took ill at home. The incident happened on December 27 and a neighbour came to their assistance.

"The first call was made to 999 at 12.41pm and just over an hour later at 13.44pm a second 999 call was made. However, an ambulance didn’t arrive until 14.38pm, a total of one hour and 57 minutes later. The elderly person's neighbour has shown me the record of the calls he made on his telephone.

"No advanced paramedic arrived either. The ambulance had to come from Mullingar as none was available in Laois. It apparently was delayed due to waiting at the hospital to transfer a patient to an Emergency Department (ED). When the Clonaslee resident was eventually brought to Tullamore hospital there was a queue of ambulances waiting to offload patients to ED," he said.

The TD said the situation was unacceptable.

"The fact that an elderly person had to wait two hours for an ambulance to arrive in Clonaslee is appalling and a totally unacceptable situation. Human life is been put at risk with delays like this," he said.

He recounted another case involving a patient in south Laois.

"Another constituent from Borris-in-Ossory area has reported to me it took 2.5 hours for an ambulance to arrive to a member of his family on January 4. This ambulance travelled from Athlone.

"I have highlighted many times the fact that there is a shortage of ambulances in Laois and the Midlands. There are times when only one ambulance is available in the county. Ambulance drivers and paramedics have also been trying to draw attention to this.

"What is exacerbating the problem is the lack of capacity in our ED units as ambulance crews are delayed transferring patients into hospitals and turnaround time is often too long.

"This week we have seen record numbers on trollies in the ED units, hitting a record high of 760 on Monday and Tuesday morning this week. I have been demanding that Health Minister sets out what he is doing in the short to medium term to improve the ambulance service in the midlands, and also what plans the Government have to increase capacity in the ED units in Portlaoise and Tullamore.

"The facts are that human life is been put at risk and no effective action is been taken by the HSE or the Government to improve the ambulances service or deal with the trolley crisis,” said the TD.