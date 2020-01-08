Portlaoise Emergency Department fares better than other hospitals in HSE survey of patients

The pressure on Portlaoise hospital's Emergency Department (A&E) and the response of staff in the Laois hospital compared to nearby facilities is revealed in recently published National Inpatient Experience Survey reports.

Interestingly, in the context of the A&E's future, 157 or nearly 92% of respondents were admitted to through the Emergency Department last May when the survey was carried out.

The survey found that just over a third, or 46 patients, were admitted to a ward within six hours of arriving at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise A&E.

Just over half or 51% reported waiting between six and 24 hours before being admited to a ward. A further 20 people or 15% of people waited 24 hours or more before being admitted. Nine of these patients said they waited more than two days to get a bed.

The survey says there is a weak relationship between waiting times and the overall hospital experience.

“This means that patients who had long waiting times did not always say they had a negative overall experience,” said the survey report.

Patient ratings of admission via A&E were about the same as nationally and in line with last year's performance.

The HSE said most patients said they were were treated with respect and dignity in the A&E. The lowest scoring related to waiting times.

Portlaoise compares favourably to its sister hospitals in Tullamore and Naas which are bigger and provide different services.

Nearly a quarter of patients or 63 respondents at the Offaly hospital said they were admitted to a ward within six hours of arriving at the emergency department. A further 149 respondents (56%) reported waiting between six and 24 hours. One in five or 52 respondents said that they waited 24 hours or more before being admitted to a ward in Tullamore, with 12 of these saying they waited more than 48 hours.

In Naas General Hospital just 29 respondents (12%) said they were admitted to a ward within six hours of arriving at the emergency department. A further 137 respondents (56%) reported waiting between six and 24 hours.

Nearly a third or 77 of respondents said that they waited 24 hours or more before being admitted to a ward in Naas General Hospital, with 28 of these saying they waited more than 48 hours.

The HSE sets waiting time targets for hospital performance. One is that 75% of people attending A&E are discharged or admitted within six hours of registration. It says nobody should have to wait longer than nine hours. The target goes up for people aged 75 or older.

The impact of patients of having to wait for a bed is revealed in an unattributed patient quote.

“The lenght of time I spent in A&E on a trolley in a corridor was hard, especially that I was in so much pain and uncomfortable,” said the patient.

The HSE has a plan to remove A&E services in Portlaoise relocating to Naas and Tullamore hospitals. All hospitals are part of the Dublin Midland Hospital Group.