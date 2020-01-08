Earplugs for patients on trollies in Portlaoise hospital's A&E

Portlaoise hospital's management says it was “really focused” on improving patient experience in A&E in 2019 and is taking further steps this year.

Among the measures planned are comfort packs, a sensory area and take-home medications.

In response to the need to improve the A&E experience the hospital is planning Comfort Packs for all after a successful trial.

“Comfort packs include items such as anti-slip socks, tootbrush, tootpaste, refreshing wipes, eye mask and ear plugs,” said managment's response, published in the patient survey.

Another initiative on the cards is aimed at accommodating patients with different needs.

“For example we are developing a sensory area for distressed patients with dementia,” say those who run the hospital.

Take home medication is also being trialled.

“This involves providing patients who are seen out-of-hours with one day's supply of antibiotics to ensure that there is no delay in starting their treatment,” said the hospital.

Extra hospital beds or extra staff are not mentioned in management's response to to tackle A&E delays raised by patients in the recently published HSE National Inpatient Experience Survey. However, managment says five beds were opened in the new Acute Medical Asessment Unit in 2019 to improve patient flow.