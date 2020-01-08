Nearly nine in ten have positive experience of services at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaosie

The patient experience of care at Portlaoise hospital has fallen in the past year, according to the recently published patient experience surey.

The HSE National Patient Experience Survey shows that 55% of people had a very good experience at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Nearly one third said their experience was good, while 13% said their experience was fair to poor.

The 2019 result was less impressive than the previous year when 60% of patients said they had a very good experience. Some 28% had a good experience in 2018 while 12% said they had a fair to poor experience.

However, the 87% positive experience was higher than that of the national average of 84%.

In general, the scores across each of the stages of care were similar to last year's survey apart from care on the ward which received a significantly lower rating.

Food provided by the hospital to patients attracted the highest ratings from patients with 86% rating the food as good or very good. The choice of food on offer also attracted high scores, though patients were not happy if they were not offered a replacement meal if they missed a mealtime.

The survey assessed experience on diagnosis, examinations and treatment. Explanations by staff about treatment in advance drew the highest score. The lowest marks were given by patients about what they were told they could expect to feel after a procedure.

Ratings were also given about discharges and transfers. This category attracted some of the lowest ratings from patients.

The lowest mark related to a question about what staff told patients about what medications side effects to watch out for at home.

Low marks were also given for what staff said about danger signals to watch out for after you went home.

However, a relatively high rating was given to staff explaining the purpose of medications to be taken at home.

A section entitled “other aspects of care” drew one of the highest marks but also revealed that families felt left out.

“Most patients felt they were treated with respect and dignity while they were in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. However, some patients said there were insufficient opportunities for their families to talk to a doctor,” said the survey.

There was a 46% participation rate when the survey was conducted last May when 171 patients gave their feedback. The average age of people surveyed was 63.2 years.

The HSE says the findings will be used to improve experience