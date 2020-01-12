DR EDDIE MURPHY: Make smart positive changes to life in 2020

If you wish to create a healthier future for yourself now is the time to make decisions thatcan really change your life.

Often people wait for the ‘Feeling’ that they are ready for change. Take it from me you can be waiting a long time for this feeling. My advice is act first, because when you do the positive feeling will flow.

Make one small change today, focus on this change and sustain it e.g. have porridge for breakfast.

Operation Transformation returns to our screens next week and it invites us all to broaden our goals beyond weight and exercise.

It’s about health and wellbeing for life. Of course increasing our exercise and reducing our intake is a great starting point.

We can also transform our emotional life by increasing confidence and assertiveness. We can have more fulfilling relationships where we are truly communicating.

When it comes to New Year’s Resolutions you have said I’ve tried before so many times and have fallen off the wagon.” Well, I am inviting you to GET ON the wagon again.

Too often people start without proper planning. A good plan is half the battle.

Tip 1 Visualise Your Future

Write yourself a letter from your future self. This raises awareness about your life’s journey and about your “real self”.

It’s also a lot of fun. Write as you would to your best friend, keep it simple and friendly. Describe your healthy future self, your body, thoughts, and relationships.

List what new activities you are doing. Answer toe questions that are currently bothering you. Describe you new positive feelings, how you feel about your life and the world around you. What do you enjoy? What are you thankful for?

To help you do this ask yourself some challenging questions. Will you be healthier? Will you be able to withstand the daily stresses and strains of life? Will you be in love? Will your relationships at work or home be different? What would your lover, partner, co-worker say about you? Would your thoughts be different – more positive or negative? Would you be more confident?

Describe your achievements in your future life. Your hopes and dreams for the next 4 years. Focus and describe a day in your future life at home, at work with family, you energy levels.

From your future self to your present self, pass on some wisdom and encouragement for darker times when motivation is low and when one feels vulnerable. Identify important lessons that you have learnt and want to pass on. Print the letter and sign it.

Think of this letter coming from a place of change, of strength, where you are living your best life.

Tip 2 SMART GOALS

Identify Your Own ‘SMART’ Goals. Too often goals are loosely made, such as “I want to lose some weight”. This will more than likely lead to failure.

A SMART goal is Specific, Measureable, Achievable, Realistic and Time limited.

For example:“I will lose 2lbs per week for the next eight weeks”

“I will write in my food diary each night for a 4 week period”

“I will read for 10 minutes to my children 5 nights a week”

“I will go swimming once a week with my children”

If you make your goals SMART you are more likely to succeed. Broaden your goals to health and well-being, not just weight loss!