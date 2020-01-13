Laois young man injured after Tipperary car crash

A 21-year-old Laois man was injured following a single vehicle car accident near Tipperary Town yesterday morning Sunday January 12.

The Portlaoise based man, who was the driver of the car, is understood to have suffered serious injuries in the crash that occurred on the R515 Tipperary Town to Emly Road at Roseboro around 7am yesterday.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesperson said the car was travelling towards Tipperary Town and hit a tree.

A 18 year-old youth also from Laois who was a passenger in the car, was not injured in the crash.

Gardai, ambulance and fire service personnel attended the accident scene and the seriously injured man was taken by air ambulance helicopter to Cork University Hospital.

The road where the accident occurred was closed to traffic until 4.30pm on the day.