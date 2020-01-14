Laois ESB workers helped restore power in neighbouring counties

Heros of Storm Brendan must include the hard working ESB crews in Laois.

With Laois not as affected as other counties, staff went further afield to help restore power to homes in other counties.

The county did suffer two blackouts, with 378 customers losing power in Cullahill and another 16 in Pallas, Ballyfin.

Laois workers managed to do their scheduled work to connect new homes in Mountmellick before heading to the blackout spots in Laois and then Kilkenny and Wicklow to help households without power.

An ESB spokesperson confirmed.

"Approximately 20 customers in Mountmellick were switch out yesterday morning as part of a planned outage. This was necessary work to facilitate connections to two new homes in the area, and all customers impacted received advance notice. The decision was taken by the local Networks team to expedite the work yesterday morning in advance of Storm Brendan.

"On completion of the work, the team joined crews in other parts of Laois to reconnect supply in the aftermath of the storm. Damage in the county was limited and most of the repair work was completed and homes reconnected yesterday afternoon. Some crews from Portlaoise then travelled to areas of Kilkenny and Wicklow to assist colleagues in areas that were worse impacted.

"We take this opportunity to apologise to families and business in Laois for any inconvenience caused by these outages," the spokesperson said.

Hundreds of homes remain without power this morning January 14 after Storm Brendan, as ESB Network's Powercheck map shows below.