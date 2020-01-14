Laois Fianna Fáil candidate Pauline Flanagan seeks public meeting on General Election

A public meeting attended by General Election candidates should be called to find out what the priorities are, according to Pauline Flanagan, Fianna Fáil’s Portlaoise based general election candidate.

Ms Flanagan said she is writing to the candidates in Laois inviting them to give available dates once a date for the election is set.

“I have heard a lot of concerns at the doors already whilst canvassing – not least, the concerns about our local hospital in Portlaoise and about housing, business, tourism, farming and jobs. I think the voters of Laois deserve to have an opportunity to ask all candidates in a public debate any questions or issues that they have and what the response of each candidate is”, Ms Flanagan said.