Taoiseach says Saturday General Election will make voting easier
Leo Varadkar with President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina.
The General Election will be held on a Saturday to make it easier for people to vote, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
"I hope the Saturday, February 8, vote will cause less inconvenience to parents than a weekday, and will make it easier for students and people working away from home to vote," said Mr Varadkar in a tweet.
He also tweeted after visiting President Michael D Higgins who formally signed the order to dissolve the Dáil to allow the election take place next month.
"The President treated us to a cup of tea in the Áras and a few old election stories. I’ve really enjoyed my regular meetings with him, and with your support, I hope to be back in the Áras with a new Government after the election," he said.
The General Election will be held on Saturday February 8th. I hope the Saturday vote will cause less inconvenience to parents than a weekday, and will make it easier for students and people working away from home to vote. Next stop the Áras to see the President ! #LookForward pic.twitter.com/x0NzkzROKi— Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) January 14, 2020
