Taoiseach says Saturday General Election will make voting easier

The General Election will be held on a Saturday to make it easier for people to vote, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

"I hope the Saturday, February 8, vote will cause less inconvenience to parents than a weekday, and will make it easier for students and people working away from home to vote," said Mr Varadkar in a tweet.

He also tweeted after visiting President Michael D Higgins who formally signed the order to dissolve the Dáil to allow the election take place next month.

"The President treated us to a cup of tea in the Áras and a few old election stories. I’ve really enjoyed my regular meetings with him, and with your support, I hope to be back in the Áras with a new Government after the election," he said.

