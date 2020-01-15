Car accident on Mountrath Portlaoise road

A car accident has taken place this morning in icy conditions in Laois.

Laois Gardaí have confirmed that a car went off the road on the Portlaoise to Mountrath road this Wednesday morning January 15.

They say that only minor injuries were incurred.

AA Roadwatch reported the crash.

"LAOIS: Emergency services are dealing with a collision on the Mountrath/Portlaoise Rd (R445) on the Mountrath side of the M7 jct. Caution is advised."

The road has since been cleared.

Icy conditions have been reported this morning in a number of areas, including parts of Laois, Tipperary, Meath, Westmeath and Galway. Particular caution is advised on secondary routes.

"It takes longer to stop a vehicle when it's icy, so reduce speed and keep further back from whoever's in front. Avoid any harsh acceleration or braking," AA Roadwatch has advised.