Car accident on Mountrath Portlaoise road
Crash on the Mountrath Portlaoise road today Wednesday January 15
A car accident has taken place this morning in icy conditions in Laois.
Laois Gardaí have confirmed that a car went off the road on the Portlaoise to Mountrath road this Wednesday morning January 15.
They say that only minor injuries were incurred.
AA Roadwatch reported the crash.
"LAOIS: Emergency services are dealing with a collision on the Mountrath/Portlaoise Rd (R445) on the Mountrath side of the M7 jct. Caution is advised."
The road has since been cleared.
Icy conditions have been reported this morning in a number of areas, including parts of Laois, Tipperary, Meath, Westmeath and Galway. Particular caution is advised on secondary routes.
"It takes longer to stop a vehicle when it's icy, so reduce speed and keep further back from whoever's in front. Avoid any harsh acceleration or braking," AA Roadwatch has advised.
