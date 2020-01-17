Fifty pregnant ewes attacked in Laois sheep kill

A herd of pregnant sheep have been attacked by dogs in Laois.

An estimated 50 ewes were killed, attacked or worried on Thursday January 16, between Durrow and Ballinakill.

Two of the dogs were shot.

Laois Dog Warden Services reported the attack on their social media page with disturbing images of some of the injured ewes.

"ALL DOG OWNERS MUST ENSURE THERE DOGS ARE KEPT UNDER EFFECTUAL, PROPER CONTROL AND ACCOMPANIED AT ALL TIMES," they start by stating.

"On the 16th January 2020 a Sheep kill/ attack/worry by 3 dogs, between Durrow and Ballinakill in the townsland of Fermoyle, 50 ewes in lamb were attacked/worried and scattered everywhere, which were attacked and worried by 3 dogs. 2 of the dogs were shot, owners of all 3 dogs have been identified.

"Farmer is still locating his sheep and assessing the full damage of this attack," they said.

The Laois Dog Warden Tristan Blundell is currently checking dog licences throughout the area and county.

They give a reminder of the law for dog owners.

"All dog owners must have their dog(s) kept under effectual/proper control at all times. All dogs are required to wear an ID Tag, bearing the Name & Address of owner attached to collar. All Owners must have a valid dog licence for all dogs kept, available from any post office or online at: www.licences.ie Also all dogs must have a microchip implanted and all owners current details must be on database".

They have advice for anyone seeing livestock being worried by dogs.

"If you come across any dog(s) worrying livestock, please report to Gardai and Local Dog Warden"