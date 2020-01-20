Gardaí seek assistance in tracing a man missing from his Portlaoise home

Gardaí in Portlaoise are seeking assistance from the public in locating a man who has not been seen since last week.

Helbijs Lejins, 27 years, was last seen at his home at Laurel Drive, Portlaoise, Co. Laois on Thursday, January 16.

Helbijs is described as being approximately 6 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, blue/grey eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit pants, black/grey runners and carrying 118/'20.a grey backpack.

Gardaí and Helbijs's family are concerned for his welfare.

It is believed Helbijs may be in the Dublin area.

His mother Evita Dica appealed for help on her facebook page.

"If someone sees my son Helvijs can they please let me know. He is missing since early Friday morning...Police said his phone was activated on Moore Street yesterday in Dublin at some time between 3.30 and 4 o'clock," said a post.

Anyone who may have seen Helbijs or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 -8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.