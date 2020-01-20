Mum 'sick with worry' over the welfare of her son who is missing from his Laois home

The mother of a man who has gone missing from his Portlaoise home has issued a desperate plea to the public for help in tracing him saying she is 'sick with worry' about his welfare.

Helvijs Lejins, who is aged 27, was reported missing from his home at Laurel Drive, Portlaoise last week. He works at the Aldi Distribution Centre in Naas, Co Kildare and was due into work on Friday last at 6 am.

His mother Evita Dica and her partner David Kinsella are due to be married on Wednesday next and the couple is distraught with worry at Helvijs' disappearance.

“We are sick with worry," said is mum. "Gardaí stated a person similar to Hevijs' description and clothing was spotted at an ATM carrying a sports bag/clothing over the weekend”.

Helvijs Lejins (27) is described at as being approximately 6 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, blue/grey eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit pants, black/grey runners and carrying 118/'20.a grey backpack. He regularly wears earplugs.

David Kinsella stated this was not normal behaviour for Helvijs (pronounced 'Helvis').

“He tends to be a loner; he works, loves going to the gym and is family-focused. He really is a good-natured, caring chap so his disappearance is very concerning for us.

“We have spoken to his boss at Aldi and there were no issues at work. He had planned on working right through the weekend and up to Tuesday, so he would be free for the wedding,” he said.

Gardaí believe the missing man may be in the Dublin area.

Mr Kinsella said a person fitting Helvijs' description was spotted dismounting a bus near the shopping centre in Portlaoise on Friday last and this person was wearing earplugs.

“Gardaí, however, told the family that activity on his phone was picked up in the Moore Street area, Dublin on Saturday last. So we are all concerned, his mother, brothers, sisters and I. We have lived here together as a family since 2014 with no major difficulties – just the usual ups and downs of normal family life,” he said.

Anyone who may have seen Helbijs or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise garda station on 057 -867 4100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.