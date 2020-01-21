Meet the Laois-Offaly General Election Candidate: Sean Fleming -Fianna Fáil

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Laois/Offaly?

A: The main issues on the doorsteps are: the health crisis: hospital waiting lists, lack of adequate homecare and mental health services and especially the future of the hospital in Portlaoise. Housing is being mentioned all the time. Services in rural Ireland and local employment are also key issues.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Laois-Offaly constituency in the next Dail?

A: My key local priorities is to provide employment locally and good quality public services for all our families and people who live in the area especially in relation to housing, health, employment, rural services and the environment.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I would ask people to vote for me because they know I am a strong voice for Laois. As the outgoing Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee I have been one of the T.D.’s most effectively holding the Government to account over the last number of years in terms of public accountability and transparency in relation to tax payers money. People know I am a straight talker and I will deliver on what I say.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: One big thing for Co. Laois would be to ensure substantial new employment by a number of new employers in the County. We need to get inward investment and increase local employment and thereby provide work closer to home for many of 12,000 people who have to commute to work in Dublin and other areas every day.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Laois/Offaly constituency?

A: As the current Minister for Justice with his high media profile many people believe Minister Charlie Flanagan will top the poll.