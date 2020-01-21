Meet the Laois-Offaly General Election Candidate : Charlie Flanagan - Fine Gael

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Laois/Offaly?

A: Jobs for our people. Sound and careful management of the economy. Real Climate Action particularly in the midlands and the need for a Just & Fair Transition. A better deal for families in terms of health & childcare

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Laois-Offaly constituency in the next Dail?

A: Improved home help for our elderly. Work life balance for commuters. Affordable child care. The future of Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Housing

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: Experienced hard working TD, senior member of Government. Sound track record

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: Social Justice and equality of opportunity for all our people

Q: Who will top the poll in the Laois/Offaly constituency?

A: Not speculating as to the final result!