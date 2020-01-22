Irish Rail announces intercity and commuter train service disruption due to line upgrades
Inter city and commuter trains to be impacted.
Irish Rail train users on the Cork to Dublin, Galway/Mayo Dublin inter-city lines and the Portlaoise & Kildare to Dublin commuter service routes can expect some disruption this weekend.
Irish Rail says service alterations in place for services to and from Heuston Station on Saturday and Sunday, January 25 & 26 due to line improvement works.
Cork Services
18:00 Dublin Heuston to Cork service will operate as a bus transfer from Heuston to Portarlington and as a train from Portarlington to Cork, calling additionally at Portlaoise and Templemore
19:00 Dublin Heuston to Cork service will operate as a bus transfer from Heuston to Portarlington and as a train from Portarlington to Cork
21:00 Dublin Heuston to Cork service will operate as a bus transfer from Heuston to Portarlington and as a train from Portarlington to Cork
16:25 Cork to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a train from Cork to Portarlington and as a bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston
17:25 Cork to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a train from Cork to Portarlington and as a bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston
18:25 Cork to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a train from Cork to Portarlington and as a bus transfer from Portarlington to Heuston
20:25 Cork to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a train from Cork to Portarlington and as a bus transfer from Portarlington direct to Heuston. For customers travelling to intermediate stations Monastervin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins, a separate bus transfer from Portarlington will be in operation.
For Limerick, Limerick Junction and Ennis services, an alternative timetable will be in operation on Saturday 25th January. Please check our Journey Planner for further information.
Galway services
18:30 Dublin Heuston to Galway service will operate as a bus transfer from Dublin Heuston to Kildare, and a train from Kildare to Galway. Customers are advised that this service will NOT serve Clara.
19:35 Dublin Heuston to Galway service will operate as a bus transfer from Dublin Heuston to Kildare, and a train from Kildare to Galway, calling additonally at Monastarevin and Clara.
17:20 Galway to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a train between Galway and Kildare, and a bus transfer from Kildare to Heuston.
19:20 Galway to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a train between Galway and Portarlington, and as a bus transfer between Portarlington and Heuston.
Westport services
18:15 Dublin Heuston to Westport service will operate as a bus transfer between Heuston and Kildare, and a train between Kildare and Westport.
18:15 Westport to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a train between Westport and Portarlington, and as a bus transfer between Portarlington and Heuston.
Sunday 26th January 2019
Galway services
08:00 Dublin Heuston to Galway service will operate as a bus transfer from Dublin Heuston to Kildare, and a train from Kildare to Galway.
Portlaoise / Kildare services
17:32 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise service is deferred to 17:35 and will operate to Hazelhatch only. A bus transfer will operate between Hazelhatch and Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.
18:25 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise service is deferred to 18:35 and will operate to Hazelhatch only. A bus transfer will operate between Hazelhatch and Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.
19:45 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise service is deferred to 18:35 and will operate to Hazelhatch only. A bus transfer will operate between Hazelhatch and Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.
20:15 Dublin Heuston to Kildare service is cancelled.
21:05 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise service will operate to Hazelhatch only. A bus transfer will operate between Hazelhatch and Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.
22:10 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise service will operate to Hazelhatch only. A bus transfer will operate between Hazelhatch and Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.
23:10 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise service will operate to Hazelhatch only. A bus transfer will operate between Hazelhatch and Sallins, Newbridge and Kildare
17:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a bus transfer between Portlaoise and Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, and as a train between Hazelhatch and Heuston.
18:30 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a bus transfer between Portlaoise and Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, and as a train between Hazelhatch and Heuston.
19:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston service will operate as a bus transfer between Portlaoise and Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, and as a train between Hazelhatch and Heuston.
21:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will operate as a bus transfer between Portlaoise and Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, and as a train between Hazelhatch and Heuston.
22:02 Kildare to Dublin Heuston service is cancelled.
22:30 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston service is cancelled.
