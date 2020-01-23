Laois Parish Priest's horse wins Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park

A horse with a big Laois interest won this Thursday's Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park.

Total Recall is owned by the Slaneyville Syndicate, which is comprised of eight members of the Byrne family, including Portlaoise PP, Monsignor John Byrne.

Total Recall reportedly won a brilliant race with jockey, Danny Mullins in the saddle.

Danny's uncle, Willie Mullins trained the 11-year old gelding to his eight win in the prestigious event.

Total Recall was returned at odds of 16/1.