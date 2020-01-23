€12 million for potholes and other road repairs in Laois

Laois County Council is getting more than €12.3 million to spend repairing regional and local roads in Laois in 2020 according to Laois TD and Minister for Justice & Equality, Charlie Flanagan.

Minister Flanagan welcomed what he said was additional funding support of €12,349,884 to assist the local authority in progressing repairs.

“Extreme weather events have had a major impact on the regional and local road network and this funding will see essential maintenance and improvements carried out.

“Fine Gael is determined to support the continued growth in our economy in the years to come by maintaining and renewing existing infrastructure.

“I know this funding will greatly assist in the repairs and ensure our road network in Laois is of the highest standard,” she said.

“These grants are to supplement local authorities’ own resources and expenditure on regional and local road and are just part of the total investment in regional and local roads for this year.”