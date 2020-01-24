Laois council tenants left with flooded gardens for years

Residents of a council housing estate in Borris-in-Ossory are unable to use their back gardens because of repeat flooding.

The floods are happening since the houses in Sliabh Bloom View were built some 15 years ago. It is understood to be due to hard rock under the back gardens with no soakage when it rains.

It is getting worse says resident Kathleen Houlihan.

“It’s worse now with the weather. We had to cement our yard and only for that it would be at the back door. There’s a pool of water from the back wall. It flows right up to my clothesline. I’d like to sow a few bits in the garden but I can’t use it. Our pets can’t go out in it. It’s all unusable,” she told the Leinster Express.

She said her neighbour has to walk through the water to get to her shed.

“My neighbour has it twice as bad. She has to put on her wellies to walk to her shed. She had to move her clothesline,” Ms Houlihan said.

Some six houses in the circular estate are being flooded.

“Most of the houses here are families and their children can’t play in the gardens,” the resident said.

She is unhappy that Laois County Council has never fixed the problem.

“They could have done it before now. They needn’t have been so mean, leaving us without a garden,” Ms Houlihan said.

Cllr James Kelly says the problem could be solved for just €7,000.

He has tabled what is his second motion to ask for the flooding to be solved. He said that at least six gardens are affected.

“Since those houses went up flooding has been there in the back gardens. A survey was done and the cost is under €7,000 plus VAT would you believe. It’s a miniscule sum. It should have been done five or seven years ago.

“We don’t know what the weather will be like this year. They can’t put out clotheslines, they are sinking in their back gardens. I urge this to be done immediately,” he said.

Cllr John King seconded and said it was costing money anyway to pump out the gardens.

“The cost of the fire service is €1,000 or €2,000 each time,” he said.

The reply from Nicola Lalor in the housing section was that the council is now in the process of tendering for a contractor.

“The works will be completed as part of the 2020 Maintenance Programme,” she said.

Cllr Kelly said that Laois County Council has completed a survey and secured a quote for the work for €6,850 plus VAT last November.