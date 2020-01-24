Gardaí issue appeal for missing teenage girl
Last seen on Wednesday, January 22 in the Carlow area
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Rebecca O'Brien-Allen.
Rebecca was last seen on Wednesday, January 22 in the Carlow area.
She is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slight build with long blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
