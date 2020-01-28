No cuts to Portlaoise hospital's capacity say Ministers Flanagan and Harris

There are no plans to “reduce capacity” at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise according to the Minister for Health, Simon Harris and Laois TD and Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan.

In the face of severe criticism from the Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee, the Ministers took parallel steps to ease concerns that the axe hanging over the facility since 2017 has not been removed.

Minister Flanagan issued a statement yesterday (Monday) in reply to a state of play statement issued by the committee and published in full on page 19 of this week's Leinster Express.

The committee claim that promises to secure the future of the hospital's Emergency Department have not been delivered by the government.

Among the pledges made to the the committee was a committment they claim Minister Flanagan made that Minister Harris would meet the committee, doctors and public representatives in Portlaoise. They believed this would secure the hospital's future.

The committee expected this meeting to take place last week but it was not convened.

Minister Flanagan issued a statement to the Leinster Express in reply.

“Earlier today (Monday) I received a letter from the Minister for Health, Simon Harris. I am happy to report that it reiterates his commitment to services at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

“He has absolutely confirmed that if Fine Gael are returned to Government, there are no plans and will be no plans to reduce capacity in the Hospital. This restates the commitment I have already given,” said Minister Flanagan.

In the short letter, dated Monday, January 27 Minister Harris adds,

“Any previously proposed reconfiguration of services will not proceed because we are now only proceeding with Sláintecare.

“There are no plans and there will be no plans if Fine Gael is returned to office to reduce capacity in Portlaoise,” said the letter to Minister Flanagan from Minister Harris.

Minister Flanagan insists that he has worked for the hospital's future.

“As both TD for this area and Minister for Justice & Equality, I have worked really hard for the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, which remains my number one priority,” he said.

“I am delighted that the letter I received today from the Minister for Health absolutely confirms the assurance he gave me before Christmas that the proposed reconfiguration of services was now overtaken by Slaintecare and there would be no reduction in capacity.

Minister Flangan set out some of the follow additional investment:

- The 2019 budget for the Hospital is €64.8m, representing a 44% increase relative to the 2012 budget of €44.9m.

· - The increase principally supported additional clinical staff; in September 2019 there were 752 whole time equivalent (WTE) positions, an increase of approx. 35% from the 2014 base of 552 WTEs.

· - The new Medical Assessment Unit and Day Ward unit opened in Jan 2019. This development was funded with a €7 million capital investment and additional revenue for medical and nursing staff.

·- Link corridor ‘Hospital Street’ (from AMAU to Emergency Department) with an investment of €900,000 opened.

After years of speculation following the crisis in the maternity unit, doubts over the future of Portlaoise hospital came into sharp focus in 2017 when the HSE's Dublin Midland Hospital Group presented a reconfiguration plan for the hospital to Minister Harris. It proposed removal of A&E, ICU, maternity, paediatric and must surgical services from Portlaoise.

Minister Harris subsequently promised local consultation which has never taken place.