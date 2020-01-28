Dad of Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley has a heartbreaking message for parents

The father of the three children who died tragically at the weekend in Dublin has urged parents to love their children as much as they can in a heartbreaking public statement released via the Gardaí.

The following message and attached photograph was issued by An Garda Síochana on behalf of Andrew McGinley, father of Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley.

"There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle.

"Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

"To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

"The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive. Andrew”



As this is an enormous tragedy for Andrew McGinley and the extended family of the children, An Garda Síochána have requested on behalf of that the family be given privacy at this time and the incident be reported sensitively.

The mother of the children continues to be treated at Tallagh University Hospital.