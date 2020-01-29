US firm Standex issues statement confirming job losses in Laois

Competitive market conditions have necessitated strategic cost savings according to a statement issued by Standex, the company that is making 26 workers redundant in Mountmellick.

Kevin Egan is General Manager at the firm which has two facilities in the Laois town.

"Today, Standex Ireland advised staff at its Acragar facility that, due to competitive market conditions that have necessitated strategic cost savings at each of its global manufacturing sites, Standex Ireland is considering ceasing rotor production at the Acragar facility. Staff working in the pump assembly part of Standex’s business in Ireland are not affected by this announcement.

"We understand the impact of this potential action on our employees and the local community. We will be consulting with impacted staff and their union representatives and making every effort to try and mitigate as much as possible the impact on our employees.

"Regardless of any ultimate changes in Acragar, Standex will maintain a presence in Mountmellick, Co. Laois and will continue to operate pump assembly in Mountmellick," he said.

The statement did not say how many jobs are to go but SIPTU says 26 workers will be out of work. The company employ 60 staff in the Laois town. Most of the workers live in the town but some of the employees live in Portlaoise, Portarlington, Tullamore and surrounding areas.

Workers who will lose their jobs described the decision as a brutal shock.

The trade union SIPTU said it has entered into negotiations with the company.

The company has been based in Mountmellick since 1978. Speaking about the 40th anniversary of in 2018 IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan said Standex was a fantastic example and wished them continued growth.

The announcement is an economic body blow to the town which was once described as the Manchester of Ireland due to the number of factories located there.