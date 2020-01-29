Laois Minister regrets Mountmellick job losses and understands their importance to town

Laois TD and Minister Charlie Flanagan says he appreciates the impact of job losses to families and the town of Mountmellick and says he has contacted State agencies over the decision by US company Standex to downsize its Irish operation.

Minister Flanagan, who is a native of Mountmellick, regretted the decision which SIPTU says is likely to see 26 workers lose their jobs.

“I am very disappointed to hear of the plans to close Standex in Acragar. Standex has been a stable employer in the town for over 40 years.

Workers have described the use as a 'brutal shock'. Minister Flanagan sympathised with those who will soon be out of work.

“My immediate thoughts are with the workers and their families at what is a very difficult time for them. I fully appreciate how important employers like Standex are in small towns such as Mountmellick, which makes this company closure all the more upsetting.

“On hearing the news this afternoon, I was in contact with the regional managers in Enterprise Ireland and IDA regarding the matter,” concluded the statement.

Standex, which makes industrial pumps, said in a statement that competitive market conditions have necessitated strategic cost savings. READ MORE