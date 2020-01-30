Protest rally to highlight 'worsening childcare crisis'

Providers, educators and parents from the Early Years sector are set to take to the streets of Dublin next Wednesday, February 5 in a protest rally over the "worsening childcare crisis."

The rally is being organised by the Early Years Alliance and will see the closure of many creches for the day.

In a statement Local Early Years Educators said the "reason for this action is that as a collective group, all stakeholders in the Early Years sector have reached breaking point with the demands that are put on us year after year from the various departments governing this one sector.

"We realise that this will be an inconvenience to a lot of families and feel badly about this but on personal levels we have to make a collective stance.

"The current government has spoken at length about how important the early years are to a child’s life, the importance of high-quality curriculums, child led environments along with highly qualified staffing.

"Indeed, we are contractually obliged to have level 6 in Early Childhood Development to participate in the ECCE programme; and we should be seeing ourselves as Early Years educators, professionals, just like our counterparts in the rest of Europe.

"But that has not translated on the ground; instead we have more governing agencies over our sector, more administrative work, more costs, leaving us feeling belittled; no resemblance to our European counterparts.

"We are regulated by many departments; Tusla, Department of Children and Youth Affairs, Pobal, Department of Early Years Services, Department of Environmental Health, A.I.M along with the introduction of the new National Childcare Scheme.

"All of these bodies look for different documented records from us and all except the DES inspection is spontaneous we meet their standards but yet we are not good enough to receive Department of Education wage.

"Our sector has gone under many changes since the introduction of the ECCE scheme in 2009. We meet their standards but yet we are not good enough to receive Department of Education wage.

"Our hourly rate under the scheme (15 hrs total) started off at €4.30 in ’09, decreased to €4.16 for the next nine yrs. Last year we got a ‘rise’ to €4.60: that additional 30 cent per hr was to help with the additional hours of labour needed to plan, document, setup and clean up.

"This time is what they call ‘non- contact time’ - non contact time is before 9am, after 12pm and on weekends; the additional 30 cent is their idea of helping/respecting the professionals.

"If a child attends 2 or 3 days a week Pobal do not want to pay us for the child’s non- attendance, even though it’s a parent’s personal choice. If you arrive to school 15 mins late, they take back that from us, but if you arrive 15 minutes early or late to collect, it’s no concern of theirs! This is the reality we face.

"The departments are pushing for Inclusion for all in preschools and that’s a good step, but there are problems with the funding application, both the structural/development side of the process as well as the financial application for the additional member of staff.

"Not forgetting that a 15- hour working week only suits a small number of potential applicants, along with it being a 38-week year. Along with making time to try and find the best person possible for the position, we also have to make time to work alongside the various disciplinary agencies associated with any child with additional needs to ensure they are getting the best support they need.

"And all employees are entitled to bank holiday pay and annual leave but this is paid by the employer, not Pobal. One provider in Portlaoise has 5 children who receive support in her service. The amount paid by Pobal is €7410 per year/per position. The service provider herself pays additional money out of her own pocket to sustain their employment! This can not carry on, and I know there are many services length and breadth of the country in the same position.

"Another service in Portlaoise has paid before Christmas €3,000 for insurance for the year, €3,000 for their fire application and received a proposed rates bill for €7,000. Personally speaking, we have gone from a 50-week service to a 38-week service.

"This was a very tough decision and we put if off for as long as we could. Services like ours find it very hard to retain and recruit educators. It has had an impact not only on our income but also on colleagues that are looking to secure mortgages."

Why we are protesting and what we hope to achieve:

*We need the government to recognise our sector, value it, instead of demanding from us continuously.

*We would hope for double funding to ECEC services on an incremental basis over the lifetime of the next government, from Sept 2020, bringing Ireland closer to the EU average

*We would like the introduction of a new funding model that supports affordability and accessibility for parents, high quality experiences for children and professional pay and conditions for Early Years educators, as committed to in the First 5 documents

*Establish a streamline inspection process with a graded compliance system

*We would support effective policy development by engagement with the ECEC sector through respectful negotiation and co-design approach

"The age and stages of the children in our care are completely different to those in Junior Infants. Our curriculum is as much about CARE as EDUCATION.

"Speaking with parents over the past week we have got great support. Everyone in childcare does their very best for the children in their care. Despite all we have had to do, we love our jobs.

"We would like to be recognised for the hardworking, vital job that we have. We had no alternative in 2009 but to sign the contract to join the ECCE scheme. It took away our independence but thankfully not our innate interest in early childhood education and care."