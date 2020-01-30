Blocked toilets, leaking roof, damp among shocking conditions at big Laois national school

Shocking conditions at a big primary school in Laois have been highlighted to Laois Offaly General election candidates at a public meeting organised by national school teachers in Portlaoise this week.

The conditions at Scoil Mhuire in Abbeyleix which has more than 300 boys and girls enrolled, were acknowledged by public representatives at the meeting organised by the Irish National Teachers Association on Wednesday night.

Blocked toilets, damp, water pouring through ceilings into classrooms were highlighted to candidates which included Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and the other two outgoing Laois TDs, Brian Stanley and Sean Fleming.

The meeting heard that staff have to place plastic containers and buckets under the ceiling in several classrooms to catch the rain coming through the roof. Some ceilings are on the point of collapse. The building has no insulation in the ceilings and roof which has also driven up heating bills.

"I can't believe how bad it is," parent Ciara Phelan told the meeting.

In an impassioned plea to the politicians, she said the 37-year-old building was leaking constantly, there are a bad damp problem and the sewerage system 'doesn't exist'.

She described a situation recently which a toilet overflowed on one of the children.

"The school is not safe for pupils or staff," she said.

The meeting was also told that the Department of Education knows about the problems as an engineer's reported was submitted.

Minister Flanagan admitted that the situation is "utterly unacceptable". He said he had visited the school and had reported the situation to the Minister for Education. He said it would be a top priority after the election.

Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming said he also visited the school recently and was also shocked by what he witnessed. He warned, however, the school is not on the Department of Education's priority list for new schools as the Department is focused on areas of the country where there is rapid population growth.

The TD told the Leinster Express that when he visited the school the smell of damp and sewerage was instantly noticeable.

Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley demanded that Scoil Mhuire get a new building. He said he was "absolutely shocked" by the condition of this building, and the environment that pupils and teachers have to function in.

"The school needs to be put immediately on the school building programme and it is a scandal that it not already on it. As a matter of urgency, the Dept now needs to engage a contractor to carry out urgent repairs to the roof and the sewerage system," he said.

Fianna Fáil candidate Pauline Flanagan said TDs should have known about the conditions without having to visit. She pledged to fight for the school if elected.

Cllr Noel Tuohy urged parents to get county councillors involved in their campaign.

New extensions were added to the to Scoil Mhuire in recent years to accommodate Autism Spectrum Disorder units.

New schools have been built in the Abbeyleix area. One for the South National School which is patroned by the Church of Ireland while the nearby village of Ballyroan also benefited from a new school.