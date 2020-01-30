Big green energy should not be 'plonked' on rural Ireland, Green Party launch on rural Ireland told

Wind farms should be run by communities and big companies must consult with communities before they embark on big bio energy plans such as that planed for Portlaoise by Bord na Móna.

Laois Offaly General Election candidate and Green Party spokesperson on Agriculture led the launch the party's manifesto for rural Ireland in Portlaoise this week.

Senator Hackett was accompanied by Green MEP Grace O'Sullivan and candidates for Meath, Longford Westmeath, Clare, Sligo Leitrim and Cavan Monaghan at the luanch in the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

The launch was asked why people should vote green in Laois and Offaly if plans for an 80,000 tonne a year waste to energy plant planned for Portlaoise and 185 metre turbines in Laois and Offaly is part of the green change.

Senator Hackett said communities should control wind power.

“A smaller more focused community based model has to be the future because we can't just be putting up bigger and bigger turbines,” she said.

As to the Portlaoise Bord na Mónabio-engery plant she said it is too big.

“That is a big large scale development. That is not what we would be supporting. That is a national sized project plonked outside Portlaoise and again that is not great for the community. It is counter-intuitive because it is supposed to be green energy,” she said.

Meath candidate Sean McCabe said prior and informed consent has been lacking from the communites affected. He said a flow of benefits to the communites was also lacking.

Clare candidate Rosín Garvey said that if the Greens got into Government there would be a huge investment in community led and owned energy systems which woul not be as big or close to people's homes while the energy would go back into the commity.

“We have these big huge company's coming in and throwing an odd big of money at the GAA and local quiet so that everybody stays quiet. It is very hard not to take it. We would prevent that happening. We want these projects community owned,” she said.

Meanwhile, another Green Party candidate believes the next government must launch a scheme the will get people back living in the hearts of towns.

An architect, Cllr Louise Heavin outlined her frustrations of not being able to get grants to refurbish an old town house she wanted to live in.

The Longford Westmeath candidate told the launch in Portlaoise that incentives must be created to refurbish older buildings in town centres like Portarlington and Mountmellick to live in town centres.