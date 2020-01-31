Hundreds of prison windows in Portlaoise cost €3 million to replace

More than €3 million of public funds has been spent replacing more than 400 cell windows the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise which inmates smashed to smuggle contraband into and around the big jail in Portlaoise.

The IPS confirmed the cost and the work involved to the Leinster Express.

“The Irish Prison Service can confirm the replacement of windows in the Midlands Prison. We have been actively progressing a major programme of work since 2017 to replace cell windows at the Midlands Prison.

“For obvious security and operational reasons, this work can only be done on a phased basis. The project is nearing completion with work with on the final phase of the project currently in progress and scheduled to be completed later in the year.

“We have replaced 409 windows to date. The cost of the project is €3,342,057,05 to date,” said the statement.

While there was a health and safety element to the work, the chief motivation to replace the new windows was to clamp down on the circulation of drugs, phones and other phones in the jail.

The contract was originally tendered in 2015. An IPS tender document said the Midlands Prison had a latent defect in the design structure of the cell windows. The polycarbonate inserts in these windows have been damaged and have resulted in security, hygiene, and health and safety problems.

The docutment said this project is for the manufacture and installation of new security external windows for 500 cells in the original Midlands Prison Wings on a phased basis to meet the operational requirements of the prison.

The Midlands Prison was officially opened in 2000 after being built at a cost of more than IR£40 million. A spokersperson could not say ifan attempt at been made to recoup replacement costs.

It was built as a public-private partnership basis.