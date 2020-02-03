UPDATE: Legal notice on caravans in Laois town 'under siege'

Most of the caravans that parked illegally in Mountrath in January are reported to have left following a legal threat from Laois County Council.

However concerns remain about the future of the private site on which they had gathered.

Laois Gardaí confirm that between 13 and 15 caravans arrived in January. On Friday January 24 they accompanied Laois County Council officials to visit the site on Shannon Street in relation to its possible use in contravention of planning laws.

Laois County Council had issued a legal enforcement notice to the caravan owners on Monday January 20 giving them two weeks to comply, ending on Monday February 3. Court action would have followed if this was not complied with.

The Gardaí confirmed that they visited the site on a number of occasions in recent days. They carried out a search last Friday January 31 following reports of incidents from local people. Three caravans were moved off site as a result of that search.

More moved on Monday, with only two understood to be remaining by Monday lunchtime February 3.

However Gardaí are unclear and concerned about the future use of the site. They are working on the basis that the property is held in the possession of a relative of one of the people on the site.

At the January council meeting Cllr James Kelly had described the town as being "under siege" with pubs and shops closing their doors. He and Cllr John Joe Fennelly both reported noise and sanitation problems, with generators and parties going well into the night. They feared that the situation could take months of legal action to resolve.

Cllr Kelly now says that the site has been left in an unsanitary condition, with human waste dumped there.

"The council will be sending their environment staff out to inspect it. I would like to thank the council and the Gardaí for their swift response. The local fear was that this could have opened up a free for all in Mountrath, and more could all come and decide to park wherever," he said.

He also is concerned at its future use.

"They could come back. The owner of the site is entitled to come back and apply for planning permission on it, there is a cottage on it that could be refurbished. But if a caravan just parks there it is breaking the law," Cllr Kelly said.