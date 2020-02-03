Prominent Laois Asian restaurant and takeaway served with food safety closure order

A prominent Asian takeaway in Portlaoise has been served with a closure order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

In its latest enforcement order list, the FSAI lists the Oriental City and Noodle House as being served with a closure order on January 30.

Located at the Keen Market on the Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise the FSAI say the order was served on Mr Zhuohui

(Jack) Wu under the Health Service Executive FSAI Act 1998.

The FSAI confirmed to the Leinster Express that the order for this business was still in place as of Monday, February 3.

If it is lifted it will be published here