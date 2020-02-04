Winners announced in first Laois SNAPSHOTS poll

The results are in, thank you for voting in our first SNAPSHOTS poll!

The top two winners of this week's round have been announced below.

These two winners will now go forward to the final.

The winners in the the first week of voting were:

Ger Lawler's mother and sister getting ready to go for a drive in an old Morris Minor.







Memories, from Brendan Daly

