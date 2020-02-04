Laois beauty to represent Ireland at London Fashion Week 

Laois winner of Miss Curvette Model Search Competition 2019/20, Anne Duff, will represent Ireland at one of the world's largest fashion events in London on Valentines weekend, February 15

The Raheen native, who specialises in clothes for curvy women under the name Annie Apple, has spent twelve years supporting hundreds of women to choose styles that suit their body shape nurturing their confidence.

With the encouragement of family, friends and clients Anne decided it was time challenge herself further, entering and winning Miss Curvette Model Search Competition 2019/20 last November.

Mary-Louise Chandler Award winning Presenter/Director and CEO of Star people Talent and PR was flown over from London representing House of iKons by Sharon McCarthy founder of SGM - Size Gorgeous Management who runs Miss Curvette Model Search Competition to choose the overall winner to catwalk on this very prestigious Fashion Show.

As overall winner of Miss Curvette Model Search Competition 2019/20, Anne won a Model Contract with Size Gorgeous Model Agency and an all expensive paid trip to London to catwalk at the House of iKons where the Raheen native will launch her career as a curvy model and throughout the year will also catwalk at numerous Ireland’s Fashion Festival Shows that will be nationwide this year up and down the country.

Speaking ahead of the trip to London Anne said, "I’m nervous and excited to be taking to the catwalk as a curvy model as this is something not normally seen in London Fashion Week but House of iKons wants diversity on the catwalk to represent all women and I am proud to be doing that on behalf of all the women in Ireland."

Meanwhile Sharon McCarthy founder of Size Gorgeous Management who will be accompanying Anne to London Fashion Week also wished her well before her LFW debut saying, "it's incredible to see how much Anne has grown in confidence, enabling women to be proud of who they are, whatever style they choose is something that’s important to Anne and to me, confidence is key and Anne is going to make us very proud in London. I can’t wait to see her on the runway."

London based PR Agent and Mentor Mary-Louise Chandler after her win said this is a great opportunity for an Irish Model to launch herself on a worldwide stage, photographed by Getty images and this season show will also be covered by reality TV show from USA called ‘Rising Fashion Show’ which will be part of Season 2 and to be aired on Amazon Prime TV. London Fashion Week takes place at Millennium Gloucester Hotel London Kensington.