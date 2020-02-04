Food safety watchdog issues update on Portlaoise Chinese restaurant that was subject to closure order

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has lifted its closure notice on a Chinese restaurant and takeaway in Portlaoise.

In response to a query from the Leinster Express, the FSAI said on Tuesday afternoon, February 4 that it lifted the enforcement order on the Oriental City and Noodle House

The closure order was originally served on the business which is located at the Keen Market on the Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise on January 30. The order was served under the Health Service Executive FSAI Act 1998.

The FSAI confirmed late Monday afternoon to the Leinster Express that the order for this business was still in place as of Monday. In an update early Tuesday afternoon it confirmed that the order was lifted during Monday.

The food safety agency said further details on this order will be published in its monthly enforcement order which will be released next week.