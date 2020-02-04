Totally unviable terms force closure of Laois childcare provider

One of the longest established childcare providers in Laois has been forced out of business after nearly three decades.

Orlagh McCrory of The Den in Portlaoise has written to parents saying she has been left with little option. She has also decided to wind down her speech and drama school.

In a statement issued to the Leinster Express ahead of a national protest by the Early Years Alliance in Dublin this week, Ms McCrory outlined the reasons why she will close the doors on her business she says she loves for the last time in June.

“The Early Years Sector in Ireland is at tipping point. With totally inadequate funding, staffing crisis, constant requirements for new policies and procedures, new regulations and requirements, and never ending paper work, our role as Early Years Educators has completely changed.

“ This has directly influenced my decision to close while I still love my job and am passionate about it and before I become even more frustrated with the situation.

“All of these have placed an enormous amount of pressure and stress on staff and is making Early Years Services totally financially unviable. The amount of work now required to be done during non contact hours, which is unpaid, is simply enormous,” she said.

In a note to parents, Ms McCrory said she has work late into the night to keep up with the requirements.

“I’m sure you must often think I’ve totally lost my mind emailing newsletters and observations to you at ungodly hours of the night, but this is the only time I get to do them. All of the above has made me realise that I want to stop working before it becomes just a job, before it becomes a burden, before I’m not able to give 100% to the children in my care.

“I have also brought this philosophy into making a decision about my other venture, Chatterbox School of Speech & Drama and I feel that it is also the right decision for me to wind this down too.

“However as I feel it would be unfair to accept new pupils in September, and it would be financially non viable not to replace 6th class pupils finishing up this year, I have made another very difficult decision that our end of year show on March 15 this year will be our final show,” she said.

Ms McCrory highlights the following shortcomings with the ECCE scheme

- It only pays €4.60 per child per hour.

- We are only paid for 38 weeks in the year.

- We are not paid for summer holidays, Christmas holidays, Easter holidays, Bank Holidays.

- We are only paid for three hours per morning, despite the fact that staff at The Den work a mininimum of four hours, and often much longer.

- We are not paid for non contact hours, other than a token once off payment in June. All of our paper work, observations, reports, planning, cleaning, compliance issues, policies and procedures etc cannot be done when children are present so non contact hours can take up an additional 2/3 hours per day.

- All training has to be done in staff’s own time and at their own expense.

The Early Years Alliance protest will assemble at Parnell Square, Dublin 1, on Wednesday, February 5 at 11.30 am The protest march will conclude in Merrion Square, Dublin 2.