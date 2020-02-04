National school teachers may have to strike for pay equality

A former striking prison officer has told teachers that they may have to take to the picket line to get pay equality.

Labour Party candidate Noel Tuohy received a round of applause at an Irish Nation Teachers Organisation General Election public meeting when he said they may have no choice.

“As someone who walked the Dublin Road for a month in 1988, I went on strike. We were the first prison service in the world to go on all out strike. I felt so proud after that month because that what we needed to do. Hopefully, you don't have to do it but be prepared to if you have to. And the Government will have to know you are serious,” he said.

INTO District Rep Joe McKeown asked the candidates about what teachers would have to do to get equal pay for teachers who were employed each year since 2010.

“You know that there is a pay inequality issue for teachers that is outstanding.

“There is a two tier system. The question we have is: Do we have to go on strike to bring this to a resolution or are you going to do it because you recognise it is wrong?”

Brian Stanley, SF, said it can be addressed rapidly.

“The country was bankrupt but it is not bankrupt now. We do want to fast track it. It is in our manifesto. There is no reason why somebody who is doing the same job as the person in the room next door isn’t getting the same pay. We need to cut that out,” he said.

Sean Fleming, FF said his party has an open door to pay talks. “We want them to be concluded before the summer holidays so you can vote because the Government budget will be in October.”

Fine Gael Government Minister Charlie Flanagan said it could be addressed in the context of new public service pay negotiations which could be completed by year’s end.

“Let me acknowledge that the time has come to deal with this because we have endured an unsustainable position for too long. We have set aside €2 billion for the new pay deal and that is best dealt with in the context of the negotiations,” he said.

Carol Nolan, Independent, said recruitment is an issue.

“Unless we resolve the pay inequality for new entrants we are not going to be able to raise morale amongst staff. We are not going to be able to resolve recruitment and retention issues in many schools.”

Stephen Tynan, Ind, said the tax billions owed by Apple should be used. “Take the money from the big corporations and use it. Tax the rich,” he said.