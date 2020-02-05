Commuter pain sure to be the big issue in Portarlington and Kildare South

Voters in Portarlington and surrounding areas might just find that they have a lot in common with many other people in Kildare South even if they live in different counties.

The rapid population growth around Kildare and its increasingly Dublin orientated axis is mirrored in Portarlington and its hinterland.

Many voters will be commuters facing the choice of a daily grind on the motorway or the shortcomings of public transport to get to Dublin each day. At least Portarlington has a big train station with lots of parking, but that was delivered during the boom and not by the last Government.

Many are stuck in the commuter trap. No jobs in their towns and the ones that are on offer would not pay the mortgage.

Many are the squeezed middle that get up very early each day to get to work.

Leo Varadkar made a play for these voters when campaigning to be Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach. This election will test if the voters around Portarlington believe he has delivered.

Another big issue for Portarlington is the new secondary school which is now past its sell by date. Neighbouring Monasterevin has waited years and years to get a new school for St Paul's. Portarlington does not want to endure the same pain and it is sure to be a big issue.