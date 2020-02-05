Candidate in Kildare has school news

Kildare South FF candidate Fiona O'Loughlin has given an update on plans for Coláiste Íosagáin in Portarlington after a meeting with the Parents Council.

“The update is that the design team expect to have completed four designs by the end of February - three for new build and one for extension and this will be assessed for pricing and a decision made on which to proceed to the next stage. “The preferred option is to go for a new build on a different location on the same site with capacity for 1,300 students. This will also be future-proofed for the provision of more second level students with the growing population of Portarlington and the surrounding areas,” she said.