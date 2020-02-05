More to Greens than being green, says Laois Offaly candidate

Laois Offaly Green Party candidate, Pippa Hackett says there is more to her party's politics and General Election policies than the environment and climate action.

In a statement, the outgoing senator Pippa Hackett outlined some of her party’s policies in relation to health, education and childcare.

“We are not all green. As a mother myself, these aspects are hugely important to me, and I believe the Green Party has the solutions to many of them.

“If you take a look at our manifesto, you will see that we have extensive policies on health, housing, energy, transport, employment, enterprise, innovation, social protection, sport and recreation, equality, education, justice, arts, heritage and culture, and foreign affairs to mention a few.”

In relation to the health service, the Edenderry-based politician backed Sláintecare and opposed wasted spending. She said staff are bearing the brunt.

“Do those at the top even care, or does it occur to them that eventually these everyday heroes will, through sheer exhaustion and utter frustration will grind to a halt? Well I care, and my party cares,” she said.

The former Offaly county councillor backed pay equality for teachers alongside smaller class sizes.

She said that, without proper childcare policies and facilities, little can be achieved in childcare.

“Our policies seek to balance benefits for parents who care for their children themselves, have relatives care for them, or avail of formal childcare facilities.”

She said that, if elected she pledged to “fight tooth and nail” to ensure that they are implemented for the people.