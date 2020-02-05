Health Minister must see hospital service first-hand, says Fianna Fáil's Sean Fleming

The next Minister for Health must come to Laois to see first hand the “absolute need” for services to be retained at Portlaoise hospital, according to Fianna Fáil candidate Sean Fleming.

The outgoing TD said in a statement that his top priority as a TD for Laois if re-elected would be to secure the retention of the Accident & Emergency (A&E) services in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on a 24-hour a day/7 day a week basis.

The Laois Offaly candidate said he met with the Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee recently to discuss his position.

He told them the next Minister for Health must see services delivered on the ground in Laois.

“I met with the hospital action committee in recent days and had a very productive and constructive meeting.

“I said the first thing I will do when the Dáil resumes will be to ask the new Minister for Health to meet the Hospital Action Committee and interested parties locally to see first-hand the absolute need for the retention and enhancement of services in the A&E Department in Portlaoise.

“Also, I will use this meeting as an opportunity to impress on the new Minister the need for other improvements in services in Portlaoise in view of the fact that Co Laois and surrounding areas is the fastest growing area in the country.

“Finally, I have a strong record in defending and supporting the hospital in Portlaoise since the first day I was elected as a TD and if re-elected I will continue to do so and ensure it is my No. 1 priority for Co Laois into the future,” he stated.