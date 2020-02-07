Man who died in the Slieve Bloom mountains named locally

The man found dead at the bottom of a steep drop in the Slieve Bloom mountains has been named locally as Tullamore resident Gintas Nedaivodinas.

Friends of the Lithuanian national have carried out a fundraiser to give financial assistance to the family.

"Gintas was a wonderful brother and friend who touched the lives of those around him. He leaves behind a sister and two brothers who live in Lithuania. The family is shocked by the loss," a close friend said.

"We are all devastated by Gintas’s loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give Gintas the memorial he deserves, to honour his memory and say our last goodbyes."

The group aimed to raise €2,000 by February 20 but had reached that total in a matter of hours. Their efforts raised €2,700 for the family.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for assistance following the completion of a post mortem on the remains this week. Full results are not being released for operational reasons but it is understood that it did not reveal sufficient evidence to confirm that the man did not die in suspicious circumstances.

However, the post mortem is understood to have revealed that exposure to the elements may have contributed to the death leading Gardaí to believe at this stage that there may have been an accidental cause.

Gardaí would like to hear from anybody who might have been in the area around The Cut in the Slieve Blooms last weekend and who may have seen anything that could help with the investigation.

People can contact Gardaí in Portlaoise (057) 8674122 or Tullamore Gardaí (057) 932 7600 or at any Garda Station.