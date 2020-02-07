Insurance eats up all state money at special schools Laois Offaly candidates told

Schools that cater for children with special needs are paying all the money they get from the Department of Education on insurance.

So claimed a speaker at last week's INTO public meeting.

The member of the board of management of a special needs school highlighted problems in that sector with funding. Special schools get a higher grant than mainstream primary schools. However, she said the last increase went up by a 'princely' €9 from €170 to €179 per pupil with special needs.

The speaker said these schools must get an increase when the other capitation grants rise due to big costs.

“The special schools have special classes with huge expense, including insurance. Special schools in other counties that I am dealing with are paying 100% of their capitation on insurance. It is an absolute disgrace,” said the speaker.

All the candidates promised to increase. People Before Profit candidate Stephen Tynan said a new insurance policing body should have power over this.