Children being medicated due to lack of special needs support in schools teachers General Election meeting is told

Children with special needs have to be medically restrained because they cannot get psychology and other services.

The claim was made by a representative of the Kolbe Centre in Portlaoise who said children are struggling due to the lack of support.

“There is no clinical psychologist in Laois at this point in time. She is on maternity leave. There is no behavioral psychologist in this county.

“The waiting list for speech and language therapy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy is ridiculous and beyond belief.” She wanted to know what candidates would do to help families, special schools and schools with ASD units. She claimed families have to resort to medication.

“I know of a number of families that have their children chemically restrained because they cannot get these services or the relevant support,” she said.

INTO Representative Joe McKeown said issues are not confined to special schools.

“All primary schools have children with special needs because primary schools are the most inclusive,” he said.

Mr Brian Stanley, SF, said the situation with the therapists is a “huge huge issue” in Laois and Offaly. He said it has to be addressed on an incremental basis but not with part-time staff.

Pauline Flanagan, FF, said she was ‘gobsmacked’ to discover the extent of special needs issues while canvassing.

“I found it harrowing to think that millions have been pumped into education and health but not where it really really matters,” she said.

Charlie Flangan, FG, admitted there is “a real and serious problem” with services which are paid for by the Department of Health. With a budget of €17 billion he said there is a lot more the HSE can do. He said there is a staff retention problem.

Sean Fleming, FF, said he could not understand how the HSE does not provide maternity cover. “The HSE is in a planet o f their own. Sometimes there can be three staff with two on maternity leave,” he said.

As for assessments, he said they could be done urgently and staff from other HSE area could work temporarily in Laois. Carol Nolan, Ind, said the waiting is hitting the wellbeing and potential of children to achieve. “We need to see action. We have to see the services,” she said.

Noel Tuohy, Lab, said he would do whatever he can to help. Stephen Tynan, PBP, said the issue is close to his heart and would be top of his agenda.