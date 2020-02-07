Proposed Laois night bus extension met by red light

A proposal to extend a night bus to parts of south Laois to help tackle rural isolation cannot proceed because of funding shortages, according to a community activist in the area.

Michael G Phelan has travelled the roads around Laois drawing up a possible route for the night bus.

“With the General Election on Saturday, February 8 it is very disappointing to see that rural isolation has slipped off the political agenda. In recent years south Laois has seen the closure of post offices and Garda stations, this has now been followed by public house closures in recent months in towns and villages of Ballacolla, Raheen and Rathdowney.

“This is seen as been partly due to the lack of public transport after daylight hours, forcing many people living in rural areas to stay home in the long nights.

“I made a submission to Local Link in Portlaoise in 2019 to have a pilot night scheme put in place in the area of Shanahoe, Ballacolla, Cullohill and Durrow as there are 50/60 people in those areas who would avail of such a scheme. Similar schemes do exist in other parts of Laois.

“However, my proposal cannot progress as funding which had been promised by the Department never materialised. I ask all politicians to put rural services back on the agenda and also ask the future Minister for Transport to make funding available for this particular scheme as people in rural areas are as important as urban dwellers,” he said.