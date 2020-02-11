Water shortages reported in several Laois towns

There are water disruptions to three Laois towns this morning Tuesday February 11.

Mountmellick and the surrounding area woke up to drinking water outages this morning Tuesday February 11.

Irish Water has confirmed that it is carrying out repairs to a water pump.

"Water Outage. Pump repair works may cause supply disruptions to Mountmellick and surrounding areas in Co. Laois, it reports on its website.

"Crews will work to restore supply as soon as possible. Supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties," Irish Water report.

Portarlington is also affected by water outages.

"Water main repairs may cause supply disruptions to Station Court, Portarlington and surrounding areas in Co. .

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until midday on 11 February. We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return," Irish Water said.

Rathdowney may also be disrupted today continuing from yesterday Monday February 10.

"Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Erkina Court, Rathdowney and surrounding areas in Co. Laois. Works are scheduled to take place until 2:15pm on 10 February," the company report.

The area is still highlighted as affected on their map and no update as yet given.

Similarly in Durrow, works to repair a pump scheduled to take place on Monday is still highlighted as an area with outages.

"Pump repair works may cause supply disruptions to Durrow, Derreen, Toberboe, Cork Road and surrounding areas in Co. Laois. Works have an estimated completion time of 6pm on 10 February".

On Monday Stradbally and surrounding areas had been affected by water outages as Irish Water workers detected leaks as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Works were scheduled to take place from 11:30pm on 10 February until 5:30am on 11 February.

They posted an update that as of 9.21am this morning works are now complete and supply should have returned to all affected areas.

Meanwhile Abbeyleix is set for water outages and traffic disruption this Thursday February 13.

"Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Ballinakill Road, Thornberry Estate, R430, R432, Abbeyleix and surrounding areas in Co. Wicklow. These works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.



"A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works. Works are scheduled to take place from 9pm until 11:55pm on 13 February," Irish Water say.



In all cases Irish Water recommends that customers allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.