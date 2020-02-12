Laois Chamber employment fair attracts big interest from job seekers

Two thousand people have booked to attend the inaugural Laois Jobs Fair in Portlaoise this week.

Hundreds of positions are on offer from more than 35 companies at the Laois Chamber of Commerce organised event.

There will also be a separate area housing several co-working hubs as well as interview rooms for jobseekers and employers alike.

Staff from Solas, the governing body for apprenticeships in Ireland will also be in attendance as well as the Laois Offaly Education Training Board.

CEO of Laois Chamber, Bernie Everard says the response from the public has been overwhelming, proving that there is a huge appetite to make Laois the centre of Ireland in which to do business.

“Laois is ideally positioned both in terms of infrastructure, demographics and employment opportunities. 13,000 people leave the county each day to work in other locations throughout the country, so we want to try and harness some of those commuters, offering them sustainable opportunities in their own county.

“The response from the public and exhibitors to our first Laois Jobs Fair has been hugely encouraging and augurs extremely well for the future.

“We have received huge support from sponsors like Glanbia Cheese, who are one of our main sponsors together with Nuvo and Nostra,” she said.

The companies attending include: Glanbia Cheese, Supermac’s, Greenfield Global, Imagine, Dawn Meats, Enva, CJ Sheeran and Fingleton White. The organisers say jobs opportunities offered will be in: engineering, manufacturing, marketing, HR, logistics, customer care, healthcare, IT, and hospitality, as well as positions in new media and languages.

The Laois Jobs Fair takes place at the Midlands Park Hotel on Wednesday, February 12 from 2 pm to 8 pm.