Laois severe weather group remains on alert ahead of Storm Dennis

Laois County Council remains on standby for more severe weather in the wake of Storm Ciara.

Updating the Leinster Express the council said it continues to monitor the risks and is prepared to take action when needed.

"Laois County Council staff are closely monitoring river levels in both Mountmellick and Portarlington and will continue to do so in the coming days.

"The Severe Weather Assessment Team has met a number of times over the past few days and will meet again later in the week.

"We are aware that further weather forecasts are predicting rainfall in the coming days, and this will be monitored also in conjunction with river levels. Contingency plans for flood risk areas will be put in place if necessary.

"In the event of adverse weather conditions, sandbags will be made available as appropriate and persons with individual flood defence measures should consider deployment. Inevitably some roads may require closure due to flooding and motorists are advised to obey diversionary signs and not to drive through floods.

"We will continue to update the public on all the LCC media outlets and via contact with media such as the Leinster Express, in terms of any road closure plans or other measures as necessary," said the statement.

Storm Ciara has led the flooding of land and roads around the county particularly in Mountmellick which also flooded in 2017.